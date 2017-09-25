Napoli Confirm Arkadiusz Milik Will Be Out for Up to 6 Months After Successful Knee Surgery

Napoli have confirmed that striker Arkadiusz Milik will be out for between four to six months after successful surgery on his right knee.

It comes one year after the Polish forward suffered a similar spell on the sidelines following a torn ACL in his left knee.

Milik picked up his latest injury in the final minutes of Napoli's 3-2 Serie A victory over SPAL on Saturday.

The injury he sustained last year was while on international duty with Poland, and it resulted in coach Maurizio Sarri utilising Dries Mertens in a central role as a false 9.

The Belgian has excelled as the focal point of Napoli's attack, although they could struggle with depth in the position with Milik now set for another extended absence.

The 23-year-old had made a promising start to the new season, scoring twice in his first three appearances.

And prior to his injury last campaign he had found the net five times from four starts for the Italian outfit.

Milik made his breakthrough in the Netherlands with Ajax, scoring 21 goals in 31 games in 2015/16.

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham had been linked with a move for the forward, but there interest is likely to have ended following another severe injury.