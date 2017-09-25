Pamela Anderson Watches Marseille's Adil Rami Days After Expressing 'Love' for Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson was in attendance as Adil Rami helped Marseille to a 2-0 victory over Toulouse on Sunday.

In a bizarre love triangle, the former Playboy model had only days earlier expressed her 'love' for Wikileaks chief Julian Assange.

Rami, whose romance with Anderson began in June, kept a clean sheet as she watched from the stands.

“Isn’t it funny, everywhere I go I’m on a romantic adventure," Anderson has said, quoted by The Sun. “We are friendly, yes – VERYfriendly.

“I love Julian. He’s one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He’s very brave and there’s nothing sexier than courage.”

She added: "I wouldn't call it romance, I already have romance in my life. Can one man do it all?

"In love with Julian? I love him, but I have a romantic partner."





Anderson added that Rami was "terribly jealous" of the relationship, and said: "I have an interesting life. I'm very happy in Europe."





Goals from Florian Thauvin and Lucas Ocampos in Sunday's victory saw Marseille climb to fifth in the Ligue 1 standings, with 13 points from their opening seven games.

Rami joined the French club this summer from Sevilla in a €6m deal, and has so far made seven appearances in all competitions.