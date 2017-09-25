Penalty Miss Against Liverpool Left Leicester City Striker Jamie Vardy Feeling 'Sick'

Jamie Vardy's missed penalty cost Leicester a point in the exhilarating Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

The Foxes ultimately lost 2-3 at the King Power Stadium, as Vardy failed to net from the spot with the game on a kinfe edge. and Vardy claims that the miss made him feel 'sick' but will still continue to report for penalty duty for Leicester.

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead in the game, with goals from Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho. However, a late goal in the first half from Shinji Okazaki lifted the spirits of Craig Shakespeare's men as they sought to level the tie in the second half.

Former Premier League Star Danny Murphy Criticises Jamie Vardy's Penalty Technique on MOTD https://t.co/tpGMJfHuhm — Leicester Pro (@LeicesterPro) September 24, 2017

While Jordan Henderson added another for Liverpool, Vardy then scored in the 68th minute to bring Leicester just one goal behind the Merseyside club.





Two minutes later and the Leicester forward won a penalty, which he took himself and struck straight at Simon Mignolet. The miss proved costly as the Reds saw out the victory 2-3, and according to quotes in the Leicester Mercury after the match, it left Vardy feeling physically unwell.

Vardy said: "I definitely feel sick, I was the one who stepped up and missed, so I will take that. It is something I will have to learn from and improve on.

"But I will not shy away from it, I will be straight there wanting to take the next one."

Vardy admitted that doubt over where to put the strike may have cost his team the draw, but is keen not to let it affect him next time.

He added: "What has made it worse is I was going to change my mind and go the other way. But I always tell myself never to change your mind, so more fool me. I was going to change my mind to go the opposite way but unfortunately I didn’t and it has cost us but I will take that on my shoulders."

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is insistent that Vardy will continue to step up to take the next penalty for his side, whenever it comes.

He said: "I think all penalties when they are missed can be criticised, Jamie is there to be shot at. He has taken a few and scored and he will take penalties in the future and score again."