Soccer

Pep Guardiola Warns Arsene Wenger & Arsenal Off January Bid for Man City Winger

an hour ago

Pep Guardiola has told Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger he would be wasting time if he goes ahead with a rumoured bid in the January transfer window for winger Raheem Sterling.

The 22-year-old impressed again in Saturday's 5-0 rout against Crystal Palace with two goals, and the Manchester Evening News have confirmed City manager Guardiola is not pleased about the possibility of Arsenal putting a bid in for Sterling when the transfer window re-opens in January. 

Following Saturday's win, which saw Sterling move on to five goals for the season, Guardiola was quick to make his player's transfer status very clear.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Raz [Sterling] is staying here. The club trust him - that is why we have invested a lot of money in him," he said. 

The England international's impressive form has given Guardiola a selection headache while fellow City forward Leroy Sane, scored three goals this week after being previously dropped by Guardiola. 

However, the Spaniard looks to be pleased with the amount of star players at his disposal, making it clear to rival clubs that none of them will be heading out of the Etihad, especially Sterling.

"The players we have are going to stay. If they want to leave they are going to leave, but he wants to stay. 


"If players want to leave they have to ask the chairman, but there is no chance of that, he is going nowhere." 

Sterling will be look to add to his impressive start to the season when Manchester City face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night in the Champions League group stage clash at the Etihad.

