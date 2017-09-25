Soccer

Rafa Benitez Admits There Was Very Little Interest in Tim Krul Before Brighton Switch

35 minutes ago

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez claims that there was very little interest in unwanted goalkeeper Tim Krul and the club were forced to sell him to Premier League rivals Brighton.

Krul had served 12 years with the Magpies but Benitez sees no room for him at the club any longer and was looking to sell him all summer. Benitez, according to Squawka, insists that -despite the deal being rumoured for year-long loan - it was always going to be a permanent move for the Dutchman.

Benitez said: "No, the reality is that it was done before and at the beginning it was the same. It was always a permanent deal, the way it was structured."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

He added: "They announced it now, so that’s fine."

Newcastle United fans had been left confused as to why he was sold to a rival club in the Premier League that would make him eligible to play against his former side as the two clashed at the weekend. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Benitez insisted that he was left without much choice because it was the only club that came in for him - and that was on transfer deadline day.

He said: "The reality is that we hadn’t had too many enquiries about him [over the summer] and then one day Brighton came and asked, so we said: ‘OK, he has to go and play."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Spanish manager was then asked whether he could have implemented a clause in his contract with Brighton to make him ineligible to play against the Magpies but Benitez avoided the question and wished his former goalkeeper good luck for the future.

Benitez said: "I wish him all the best – but that’s it, I cannot talk too much about that because he is a player who has gone and who we will play this week, and that’s fine and that’s it."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters