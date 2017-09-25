Soccer

Real Madrid Legend Backs Marcos Llorente to Be 'Very Successful' After Star Signs New Contract

44 minutes ago

Real Madrid hero Emilio Butragueño is confident that Marcos Llorente will be a hit in the Spanish capital, after the 22-year-old signed a new deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2021.


The Madrid-born defensive midfielder spent last season on loan with Deportivo Alavés, where he made 38 appearances across all domestic competitions.

"I am very happy to be able to extend my contract here, it is the club of my life and it has been a dream since I was a child," Llorente told reporters after signing his new contract. 

"I am full of patience, I know how young I am and the level that is so high in this club, but I have a desire to learn and grow."

Butragueño, who played for Real in the eighties and nineties and is described on the club's website as 'a legend who turned football into an art form' now works as the Chairman of Real Madrid. The former Spanish international striker is sure that Llorente will prove to be a very successful player at Madrid after committing his future to the club.

"All Madridismo are happy that you continue with us at least until 2021," he said. "You represent the values of our academy and you have been formed here and are aware of the demands. We are convinced that you are going to be very successful."

