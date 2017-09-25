Spurs Flop Vincent Janssen Takes Pot Shot at Tottenham Following Fenerbache 'Salvation'

Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen has fired shots at the north London club after moving on loan to Turkish side Fenerbache - claiming that his switch has been a 'salvation'.

Janssen endured a tough time in the Premier League. Playing second fiddle to English hero Harry Kane, when given the opportunity to impress, the Dutchman failed - scoring only two goals in 27 appearances for Spurs.

However, his loan move to the Turkish Super Lig seems to have revitalised the striker, and has now thrown mud at his parent club:

“Finally, my transfer to Fenerbahçe has been a kind of salvation,” Janssen told NOS.

“I do not feel like talking about it [leaving Spurs]. If you get this opportunity, you’re grateful to the people.

“It’s nice to get minutes here and you’ll get that chance with both hands.”

In three games with Turkish giants Fenerbache, the forward has already scored as many goals this season as he managed last - with his first two shots on target.

One of which came in the feisty affair that took place in the Istanbul derby. Janssen scored what would be the goal to give Fenerbache the win with a penalty in the second half - but the main talking points from the game wasn't the goals.

Games like the Old Firm, or the north London derby are made to seem laughable when compared to what goes on in Istanbul. Fenerbache vs Besiktas saw five red cards dished out in total along with nine yellows.

Goals from Janssen and Giuliano gave the hosts the victory - despite one being pulled back late on by former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel.