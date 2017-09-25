Swansea City Centre-Back Claims His Side Are 'Not Comfortable' on the Ball

Swansea City captain and centre-back Federico Fernandez insists his team need to get back to play possession football if they are to turn their poor Premier League form around.

The Welsh side were promoted from the Championship in 2011 and have since been renowned for their confidence on the ball and their possession style of play. However, according to BBC, Fernandez believes the side are no longer comfortable on the ball and that's an issue they need to address quickly.

Fernandez said: "I think in some moments we don't feel comfortable with the ball, we don't pass three or four times."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He added: "That's hard because our style was always to keep the ball and find the space. When we're at home we need to start well, press high, keep the ball our way."





Swansea have had a poor start to the Premier League campaign with just one win in six games and their most recent 2-1 defeat to Watford was the third consecutive home game they've lost already this season - the first time it's occurred in the club's history.





Fernandez said: "The [Manchester] United game was different, but Newcastle and then (against Watford) we made mistakes and gave away cheap goals."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Manager Paul Clement has been switching between a 5-3-2 formation and a 4-3-3 system. Fernandez insists the players need to work hard on both formations to be better prepared for future games.

He said: "We need to work on both shapes to do better and maybe decide which one is the best. We need to prepare quickly for the next game and especially at home we need to do better."