Swansea Winger Nathan Dyer Admits He 'Cried' After Suffering Serious Achilles Injury

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer has admitted he cried after suffering a serious Achilles injury back in February - a setback that he is only just recovering from now.

The 29-year-old was back in action for the club's U23 side last weekend, and has now set his sights on a return to the first team.

However, Dyer has reflected on the difficulty of being hit by such an injury when on the verge of re-establishing himself in Swansea's starting lineup.

“It was hard," he told Wales Online. "When I came in after the injury, we had it scanned and you just hope it will be okay.

“You worry so much and when I came in and they told me it was six to nine months out, I am not going to lie, I cried.

“I had worked so hard to get back into the fold, to get a chance under the new manager and in my first start for a while I had lasted just seven minutes. Instead of thinking about getting a run in the side you are heading for surgery.

“It is hard, I was lucky that I have such a great family around me. My wife and kids and the support of the football club helped me get through some tough times, and they really were tough times.

"It was lonely, even though I saw the boys and the manager, you are not involved, you are on the outside looking in. There is nothing worse. You see the lads go out to train and you just want to be out there too.

“Instead you know it will be ages until you can do that, they are low moments. But this is a fresh start for me, I missed quite a lot of work with the gaffer when he first came in but I loved the way he works and goes about things."

The 2016 Premier League winner also spoke of the struggles of recovering from such an injury. He added: “You start from the ground up really, because your Achilles is obviously key to your mobility.





“I had a cast for a fortnight and then had a boot for another four weeks, which I had to wear at all times, even to sleep.

“It was just a case of taking my ankle down step by step until it could be continually flat. I had to walk in the boot, and then when that came off I had to wear wedges in my shoes to try and keep some pressure off it.

“After that, I had to do nothing and completely rest for a fortnight because that is the stage where if you try to do too much, too soon you can re-rupture it and you would have to start again.

“You have to be patient and let it run its course and heal, there were some dark moments because it is frustrating and going to America for pre-season was a major lift.

“I was back around the boys and was able to see what was being worked on. It really lifted my mood and I had to push myself.

“When you are working on your own it is really hard, but then you have a goal in sight and it makes life a lot easier. Now it is a relief to be back."