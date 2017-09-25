Toni Kroos Returns to Madrid Squad Ahead of Champions League Clash Following Rib Complaint

Toni Kroos is set to return to the Real Madrid squad for Tuesday night's Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund after missing his side's 2-1 victory over Alaves this weekend.

Kroos was absent as Los Blancos returned to winning ways in La Liga on Saturday afternoon due to a rib complaint. Alongside the 27-year-old, on the injury bench, sat left-back Marcelo and striker Karim Benzema (both out with hamstring injuries) as well as Mateo Kovacic (adductor tear).

📋 #RMUCL

This is our 20-man squad for tomorrow's Champions League match against @BVB. 👇 pic.twitter.com/fvZInrrfdg — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) September 25, 2017

However, the German international has been recalled to Zinedine Zidane's 20-man preliminary squad ahead of the club's visit to Dortmund.

Real Madrid are looking to secure their third successive Champions League trophy. Kroos played a major part in both previous triumphs, and his return will be welcomed hugely by the Madrid fans.

The current holders started off their second Champions League defence with an elementary 3-0 win over APOEL earlier in September. Though their first opponent proved a simple task - the same can not be said for the remaining two teams in Madrid's group.

Tuesday's opponents Dortmund held the Spanish champions to a draw in both ties when the two teams met in last season's group stage, and will be keen to get points on the board after being on the receiving end of a 3-1 loss to Tottenham last time out.

Furthermore, Spurs will prove a fresh challenge for Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino's men have spent the last two seasons building a strong team capable of competing in the Champions League, and continue to improve as time goes by.