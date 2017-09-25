VIDEO: Dele Alli Names & Shames Eric Dier Multiple Times in 'First & Worst' Game

Tottenham star Dele Alli has named and shamed 'bromance' pal Eric Dier as having the worst haircut and worst dress sense in the squad, while he also believes his close pal to be the worst when it comes to Spurs players trying their hand at other sports as well.

In a 'First and Worst' video for Tottenham's official YouTube channel, Alli was tasked with naming who among the squad is the first to do something or who is the worst at it in various topics.

Apparently Son Heung-min is the first on the karaoke, with a particular love of K-Pop smash hit 'Gangnam Style', while the Korean winger is also one of the squad comedians.

Both he and Mousa Dembele, Alli says, are the first to crack jokes.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Defender Toby Alderweireld was named as the individual first to get in front of the mirror, while the England international put Kieran Tripper as being the first on the dancefloor, and Georges-Kevin (GK) Nkoudou as being the first on the scene when it comes to the PlayStation.

Alli wasn't all about shaming his colleagues, though. Self-deprecating, he named himself as the worst in the squad at doing impressions, and for being the worst diva.