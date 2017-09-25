VIDEO: How to Sign Neymar on FIFA 18 and the Earliest PSG Are Willing to Negotiate

The football world was shocked early this summer when Barcelona winger Neymar moved to Ligue 1 giants PSG for a world-record transfer fee of £198m.

Recently, a YouTuber has revealed how much he will cost on FIFA 18 from PSG and also the earliest time the club will be willing to negotiate a deal.

The reason Neymar moved to PSG is still unknown but people have assumed that it's get out of the the shadow of Lionel Messi at Barcelona and to increase his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or - last year he was voted as the fifth best player in the world.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

A Youtuber called BCHDGaming has successfully negotiated a deal on EA Sports' newly released FIFA 18 to take Neymar to Real Madrid and the gamer has revealed how they did it.

He approached the club regarding Neymar in January 2018 transfer window but the club were unwilling to discuss a deal with the message reading: 'The club recently acquired the player so they aren’t looking to negotiate his leave'.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He had to wait another 12 months before PSG would even agree to hold talks.





So, in January 2019 the two sides held a meeting to discuss the potential move of Neymar to Real Madrid. PSG boss Unai Emery rejected a bid worth £150m. However, Emery does agree to sell the Brazilian for £208.1m - he does demand a 5% sell-on clause, though.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages





Neymar agrees to a deal worth £330,800 per week which includes the maximum available signing on bonus of £15,600,022 - and also a £300m release clause.

So, there you have it - if you're desperate to have Neymar in your squad on FIFA 18 but don't want a career PSG, then you just need to wait 18 months, spend a whole lot of money, agree to a couple of clauses and he's yours.