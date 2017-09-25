West Ham Star Claims Hammers Tormentor Harry Kane Is Worth 'More Than £100m'

West Ham United captain Mark Noble has hailed compatriot Harry Kane following Tottenham's 2-3 victory at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Kane netted twice to help secure all three points for the visitors and after witnessing his talents up close, Noble claims his compatriot is as deserving of a monumental transfer fee as any of the game's top strikers.

Kane's brace took his tally for the season up to six goals across all competitions, while he has claimed the Premier League golden boot award in back to back seasons.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking via the Daily Mail, Noble spoke highly of Kane, saying: "He easily has to be worth £100m-plus because he gets goals and goals in this game are hard to come by and you pay a premium for that.

"You can spend, like [Spurs] did when they sold Gareth Bale — they went and spent £120m. But you bring Harry Kane back to the club, give him a chance and [Mauricio] Pochettino puts his arm around him and he's reaping the benefits of that now."

Noble went on to praise the clinical nature of Kane, but warned that Spurs will have to show a stoic resilience in order to keep hold of their talisman should his form continue.

"He gets two chances and he scores two goals. I know for the second the ball came straight to him and he had an open net to pass it into but he's always in the right place at the right time.

"It's not often you get a talent like Harry come through the ranks and score goals like he does. They have kept him too and if he keeps on playing like he is they are going to have to be strong to keep him."