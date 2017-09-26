AC Milan Playmaker Suso Extends Deal With the Rossoneri Until 2022

AC Milan star playmaker Suso has extended his contract at the Serie A club until June 30, 2022, with the player announcing on Monday "this will always remain one of the most important days of my life.





"I've extended my bond with Milan until 2022, and to do it with my family, my partner and my agent and my partner by my side filled me with emotion," he said.

#ACMilan comunica di aver prolungato al 30 giugno 2022 il contratto economico di @suso30oficial pic.twitter.com/4ONG4HEJgQ — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 25, 2017

"A particular, special thank you to the Milan directors. I'll do everything for this shirt, as I've always done. Forza Milan, always."

Suso joined the Rossoneri from Liverpool in January 2015, and although he was loaned to Genoa the following season, returned to Milan and played a crucial role under manager Vincenzo Montella, culminating in a call up to the Spanish national squad.

#ACMilan are delighted to announce that @suso30oficial has extended his contract with the club through to 30 June 2022 — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 25, 2017

The attacker contributed seven goals and nine assists in Serie A last season, assisting in Milan's equaliser in the Italian Super Cup victory against Juventus, before converting his penalty in the shootout.

The Spaniard has garnered interest from a host of European sides, but has now elected to remain at the San Siro as the club looks to make strides in the title ambitions.