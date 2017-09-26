Soccer

AC Milan Playmaker Suso Extends Deal With the Rossoneri Until 2022

an hour ago

AC Milan star playmaker Suso has extended his contract at the Serie A club until June 30, 2022, with the player announcing on Monday "this will always remain one of the most important days of my life.


"I've extended my bond with Milan until 2022, and to do it with my family, my partner and my agent and my partner by my side filled me with emotion," he said.

"A particular, special thank you to the Milan directors. I'll do everything for this shirt, as I've always done. Forza Milan, always."

Suso joined the Rossoneri from Liverpool in January 2015, and although he was loaned to Genoa the following season, returned to Milan and played a crucial role under manager Vincenzo Montella, culminating in a call up to the Spanish national squad.

The attacker contributed seven goals and nine assists in Serie A last season, assisting in Milan's equaliser in the Italian Super Cup victory against Juventus, before converting his penalty in the shootout.

The Spaniard has garnered interest from a host of European sides, but has now elected to remain at the San Siro as the club looks to make strides in the title ambitions. 

