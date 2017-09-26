Adnan Januzaj Reveals the Motivational Text He Received From Sir Alex Ferguson After Leaving Man Utd

90Min
September 26, 2017

Adnan Januzaj has revealed that he received a motivational text from legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, during his time on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old was going through a tough time at his adoptive club, and had to deal with accusations of a 'poor attitude' by then-manager Thomas Tuchel.

It was at which point Fergie decided to give the Belgian a boost by sending him a text message that read, as quoted by the Mail: "Keep working hard, never give up, life goes on, you have quality and never stop working."

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Scot clearly thought highly of Januzaj, who he promoted him to the United first team for the final Premier League game of the 2012/13 season.

Ferguson retired following that game, but left the incoming David Moyes with a glowing report of the young starlet. Januzaj went on to make his competitive debut against Wigan in the Community Shield and his Premier League debut against Sunderland, in which he scored two goals.

Although Januzaj, who is now playing for Real Socieded, subsequently failed to make the grade at Old Trafford, he remains upset by claims his attitude wasn't right. 

He said: "If I only played for a contract, I would have stopped football right away. Since I was a little boy, I have loved this game. I started from age four and it's all I wanted.

"Those suggestions are stupid. I had very good stats when I came on. Sir Alex texted me and called during that spell."

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid - La Liga

David Ramos/GettyImages

Fergie's former prodigy is hoping to get his stuttering career back on track, following relegation during a loan spell with Sunderland last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 87% off the cover price and get 2 FREE GIFTS with your paid order!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters