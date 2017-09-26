Adnan Januzaj Reveals the Motivational Text He Received From Sir Alex Ferguson After Leaving Man Utd

Adnan Januzaj has revealed that he received a motivational text from legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, during his time on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old was going through a tough time at his adoptive club, and had to deal with accusations of a 'poor attitude' by then-manager Thomas Tuchel.

It was at which point Fergie decided to give the Belgian a boost by sending him a text message that read, as quoted by the Mail: "Keep working hard, never give up, life goes on, you have quality and never stop working."

The Scot clearly thought highly of Januzaj, who he promoted him to the United first team for the final Premier League game of the 2012/13 season.

Ferguson retired following that game, but left the incoming David Moyes with a glowing report of the young starlet. Januzaj went on to make his competitive debut against Wigan in the Community Shield and his Premier League debut against Sunderland, in which he scored two goals.

Although Januzaj, who is now playing for Real Socieded, subsequently failed to make the grade at Old Trafford, he remains upset by claims his attitude wasn't right.

He said: "If I only played for a contract, I would have stopped football right away. Since I was a little boy, I have loved this game. I started from age four and it's all I wanted.

"Those suggestions are stupid. I had very good stats when I came on. Sir Alex texted me and called during that spell."

Fergie's former prodigy is hoping to get his stuttering career back on track, following relegation during a loan spell with Sunderland last season.

