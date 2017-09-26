Arsenal Legend Ian Wrights Gives His Verdict on 'Lukaku vs Kane' Debate

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that he'd rather choose Harry Kane over Romelu Lukaku at this moment in time.

Both strikers have started this campaign in electrifying form, with Kane scoring four goals in six games, for Tottenham, while Lukaku has notched an impressive six in as many games for United.

Harry Kane, who has won two consecutive golden boots, narrowly beating the Belgian last season by four goals, with the former grabbing 29 and the latter 25. However, since Lukaku's £75m move to the Red Devils in the summer, he has hit the ground running and is currently ahead of Kane at the top of the scorers list.

However, while speaking on Radio 5 Live, Ian Wright claimed he'd choose Harry Kane over Romelu Lukaku.

“Who would I go for right now? Probably Harry Kane. I think he is the only Englishman that has been voted in the FIFPro top players.”

Only time will tell who comes out on top in terms of scoring this season, with both strikers continuing their impressive goalscoring displays from last season. With more creativity and talent around him at United, it was inevitable that Romelu Lukaku would be a success in Manchester, but it is hard to look past Harry Kane as the favourite after three high scoring seasons in the top flight.

Both will feature in the Champions League this week, with Harry Kane and Tottenham facing a long journey to Cyprus to face APOEL on Tuesday night, while Lukaku and United travel to Moscow to face CSKA.