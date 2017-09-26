Arsenal Star Could Return to First-Team After Christmas Following 12 Months Absent With Injury

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla could be making a return to first-team just after Christmas following a long time sidelined with injury.

Cazorla has featured just nine times in the past two years due to an achilles injury. However, according to the Daily Star, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is hopeful he can return to full-fitness just after the turn of the year.

Wenger said: "The first signs are positive but still he has not played for one and a half years. It won't be before Christmas."

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

He added: "He is not in full training yet, he needs a few games with the reserve team. So I think if all goes well, it will be after Christmas."

Arsenal have missed the talent of Cazorla on the field and it's clear that he brings something special to the Gunners' ranks - fans had feared that he would never play for Arsenal again with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, if he has recovered from his injury at the end of the calendar year, he can get back to his best and and a contract extension could be on the table for the Spanish midfielder.

Fans of the London club will be extremely happy to hear of Cazorla returning to the first-team - he could be just what they need to bring back some composure on the field and get the side back to confident football and winning ways.