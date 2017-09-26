Ashley Williams Hails Everton Youngster for Fine Defensive Display Against Bournemouth

Ashley Williams heaped praise on Everton youngster Mason Holgate for the way he handled Bournemouth duo Jermain Defoe and Joshua King during the Toffees 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Injuries to Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane saw the Yorkshireman shifted central to partner Williams for the Goodison Park clash, and Holgate put in an assured performance having began the season operating as a right wing-back.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking to EvertonTV, as quoted by the club's official website, Williams said: "Mason was comfortable and did very well on the ball. King and Defoe are two of the most difficult strikers to mark [in the Premier League], so I thought he had a really good game.

"He is one of my best mates, so we speak all the time. But he knows the position, he is a centre-half, so he was speaking to me as well - and I thought we worked well together.

"It is not an easy position for a young player. It is unforgiving. If you make a mistake, the opposition normally score. King is one of the most powerful strikers in the league - and Defoe is Defoe! I thought Mason did excellently against them."

The Toffees recorded a much-needed victory of the Cherries thanks to a brace from second half substitute and forgotten man Oumar Niasse.

The win lifted Ronald Koeman's men up to 14th in the table, and condemned Bournemouth to their fifth defeat in six games - they sit second bottom above Crystal Palace.

