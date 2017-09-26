Barca Playmaker Denis Suarez Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Leave Despite Receiving 2 Offers

Barcelona attacking midfielder Denis Suárez has outlined his ambition to fight for a place in the first team - now that Brazilian sensation Neymar has moved to Paris Saint-Germain, and his replacement Ousmane Dembélé has been sidelined with a lengthy hamstring injury.

Suárez is now hoping to seize the opportunity presented to him, having been a fringe player until now. In an interview with a Spanish TV station, via Marca, the 23-year-old discussed his plans to battle for a regular spot in manager Ernesto Valverde's side, despite some enticing offers to leave the Camp Nou being tabled in the summer. Suárez stated:

"I never thought about leaving and although it is true that I had two offers, I did not consider either. I didn't want to move from here, I know that I have the confidence of the coaching staff, of the players, and I believe I'll get opportunities and hope to make the most of them. My goal is to be important here and I will not stop fighting until I achieve that.

"Perhaps so far this season it has (been better than last season) - I have started games and have been important. I can't stop there, I have to fight for more game time and more starts."





The former Manchester City youth player has had a somewhat disjointed footballing career so far. After failing to start a single league game for the Citizens, Suárez joined Barcelona B, before spending a season on loan at Sevilla, ahead of a transfer to Villarreal the following season. Such was his impact, Barcelona re-signed the player the following summer.

Suárez has featured often for Barça so this far season, playing a part in five league games thus far. The highlight of this patch of play was undoubtedly his performance is his side's 6-1 home thrashing of Eibar, where the player scored a well-taken goal and provided an assist to controversial new midfield signing Paulinho.