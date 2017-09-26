Soccer

Bayern Boss Ancelotti Suggests Verratti Toyed With Barcelona to Get Improved Contract at PSG

23 minutes ago

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain manager Carlo Ancelotti has aimed a dig at former player Marco Verratti, claiming that the player used summer rumours linking him to Barcelona to secure a more lucrative contract with the Ligue 1 giants. Ancelotti, now manager of Bayern Munich, will face his former side in the Champions League on Wednesday.

In an interview with French outlet Le Figaro, via Football Italia, the 58-year-old took a pop at his former midfield maestro, lambasting the player for allegedly stoking the fire of transfer rumours for his own personal gain. Addressing the behaviour of his fellow Italian, Ancelotti stated:

"I don’t like those things, that kind of behaviour. Many players want to leave their clubs when the transfer window is open, but I don’t know if they really want to leave just improve their contracts. 

“Verratti? He wanted a better contract. I know him well!"

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Wednesday night will see the two sides face each other for the first time in 17 years, and the transformation in PSG since this meeting is quite substantial. 

The financial clout they now possess has seen them dominate Ligue Un, having won the competition four occasions on the bounce between 2012 and 2016, the first of which coming under Ancelotti's reign.

Ancelotti's comments could rile Verratti ahead of what is set to be a captivating match between the two sides. 

Both teams won their opening groups games, with PSG thrashing Celtic 5-0 on their own turf, while Bayern eased passed Belgian side Anderlecht 3-0. Ancelotti may be eager to claim a victory over his former side, given the lofty status they now hold in world football.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters