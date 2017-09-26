Bayern Boss Ancelotti Suggests Verratti Toyed With Barcelona to Get Improved Contract at PSG

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain manager Carlo Ancelotti has aimed a dig at former player Marco Verratti, claiming that the player used summer rumours linking him to Barcelona to secure a more lucrative contract with the Ligue 1 giants. Ancelotti, now manager of Bayern Munich, will face his former side in the Champions League on Wednesday.

In an interview with French outlet Le Figaro, via Football Italia, the 58-year-old took a pop at his former midfield maestro, lambasting the player for allegedly stoking the fire of transfer rumours for his own personal gain. Addressing the behaviour of his fellow Italian, Ancelotti stated:

"I don’t like those things, that kind of behaviour. Many players want to leave their clubs when the transfer window is open, but I don’t know if they really want to leave just improve their contracts.

“Verratti? He wanted a better contract. I know him well!"

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Wednesday night will see the two sides face each other for the first time in 17 years, and the transformation in PSG since this meeting is quite substantial.

The financial clout they now possess has seen them dominate Ligue Un, having won the competition four occasions on the bounce between 2012 and 2016, the first of which coming under Ancelotti's reign.

Ancelotti's comments could rile Verratti ahead of what is set to be a captivating match between the two sides.

Both teams won their opening groups games, with PSG thrashing Celtic 5-0 on their own turf, while Bayern eased passed Belgian side Anderlecht 3-0. Ancelotti may be eager to claim a victory over his former side, given the lofty status they now hold in world football.