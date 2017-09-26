Bayern President Reveals Why 'Unacceptable' Inflated Transfer Fees Are Disaster Waiting to Happen

Uli Hoeness has reiterated his stance that it would be 'unacceptable' for Bayern Munich to fork over €100m for a marquee signing like upcoming opponents Paris Saint-Germain have.

The Bundesliga champions take on the French heavyweights on Tuesday in the Champions League, and will face off against a team that now holds the world record for a transfer outlay with their £200m acquisition of Neymar in the summer.

Speaking to Kicker ahead of the contest, Bayern president Hoeness claimed that it wasn't within the realms of possibility for his side to splash that amount of cash on any world class player.

ALEXANDRA BEIER/GettyImages

And he also fired a thinly veiled barb at striker Robert Lewandowski, who has hit out at the club's transfer policy in recent weeks - the Poland international stating that Bayern needed to spend vast amounts of cash to compete with their European rivals.

Hoeness said: "The market is way too hot at the moment. Clubs are now goading each other. I've clearly said that a €100m player is unacceptable for Bayern.

"The time will come when all those clubs that have spent large amounts of money will have to cut their spending because they didn't have the success the investor had in mind.

"Because of our decision not to sign any very expensive players, we have been accused of taking the wrong path in the market which could lead to the downfall of the club -- but instead people should be singing our praises because we have been successful down to our own work and resources."

Hoeness also claimed that the owners of other football clubs would eventually grow tired of seeing no return on their heavy investment in their playing staff, and backed Bayern to take full advantage of that occurring in the near future.

He added: "The investors will say: 'We have pumped so much money into it but still haven't achieved what we set out to do. We've had enough.' And then our time will come.

"What an opportunity we have. Just to be clear if we play to our potential and players remain fit for key periods then we also have the chance to win the Champions League this season."