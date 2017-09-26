Soccer

Bayern Munich's Kimmich Relishing Chance to Defend Neymar in PSG Clash

Bayern Munich youngster Joshua Kimmich will be involved in what should be one of the most entertaining games of this week's Champions League, with the German side set to take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The Bavarians will be up against the formidable three-pronged attack consisting of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kyian Mbappe. And Kimmich, who has slotted in perfectly as a replacement for the departed Philipp Lahm, is looking forward to the challenge of going up against the former Barcelona man.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Kimmich said to Bayern's official website. “Neymar is one of the best players in the world one-on-one.”

“It’s for games like this that you train every day. It’s why you become a footballer, so you can play against the best in the Champions League.”

The versatile German has played in multiple positions since joining Bayern, but has made the right-back position his own this season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Carlo Ancelotti has also been raving over the 22-year-old, whom he describes as being an excellent player, both in defence and attack.

“He’s really good in defence and fantastic in attack,” said the Italian.

The match, which takes place at the Park des Princes, should be a special one for Kimmich, who was first deployed as a right-back by Germany head coach Joachim Low at the very stadium.

It should be quite the spectacle, given both teams' strength in attack. The attraction of Neymar, though, will have most of the world watching how he fares against top opposition.

