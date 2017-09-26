Matchday 2 of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League kicks off Tuesday, and it boasts quite the headliner.

Real Madrid has never won at Signal Iduna Park in six tries, and it'll aim to end that streak as it meets Borussia Dortmund in a Group H heavyweight clash.

Three Premier League sides are in action as well, with Tottenham going to Cyprus to face APOEL Nicosia, Liverpool heads to Russia to face Spartak Moscow and Manchester City hosts Shakhtar Donetsk.

A couple of the more intriguing matches take place in Group G, where Besiktas hosts RB Leipzig and Monaco welcomes Porto, with the unpredictable and balanced group featuring a full slate of hard-to-call games.

Follow below for highlights and updates from all of the day's action (refresh for the most recent results):

Here are the lineups for the day's action, with Christian Pulisic beginning the day on the bench for Dortmund vs. Real Madrid.

DORTMUND vs. REAL MADRID

BESIKTAS vs. RB LEIPZIG

Beşiktaşımızın UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi G grubu RB Leipzig maçı kadrosu#UCL#Beşiktaş pic.twitter.com/kW7MxGQcBW — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) September 26, 2017

SPARTAK MOSCOW vs. LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER CITY vs. SHAKHTAR DONETSK

MONACO vs. PORTO

SEVILLA vs. MARIBOR

NAPOLI vs. FEYENOORD

APOEL vs. TOTTENHAM

Matchday 2 concludes on Wednesday, with PSG-Bayern Munich headlining a slate that also includes Barcelona traveling to Sporting CP, Atletico Madrid hosting Chelsea, Manchester United visiting CSKA Moscow and Juventus taking on Olympiakos.