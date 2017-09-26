Soccer

LIVE: Champions League Matchday 2 – Dortmund Hosts Real Madrid; 3 EPL Sides in Action

1:37 | Soccer
Here's Why Real Madrid Won't Win a Third-Straight Champions League Title
Avi Creditor
an hour ago

Matchday 2 of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League kicks off Tuesday, and it boasts quite the headliner.

Real Madrid has never won at Signal Iduna Park in six tries, and it'll aim to end that streak as it meets Borussia Dortmund in a Group H heavyweight clash.

Three Premier League sides are in action as well, with Tottenham going to Cyprus to face APOEL Nicosia, Liverpool heads to Russia to face Spartak Moscow and Manchester City hosts Shakhtar Donetsk.

A couple of the more intriguing matches take place in Group G, where Besiktas hosts RB Leipzig and Monaco welcomes Porto, with the unpredictable and balanced group featuring a full slate of hard-to-call games.

Follow below for highlights and updates from all of the day's action (refresh for the most recent results):

Here are the lineups for the day's action, with Christian Pulisic beginning the day on the bench for Dortmund vs. Real Madrid.

DORTMUND vs. REAL MADRID

BESIKTAS vs. RB LEIPZIG

SPARTAK MOSCOW vs. LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER CITY vs. SHAKHTAR DONETSK

MONACO vs. PORTO

SEVILLA vs. MARIBOR

NAPOLI vs. FEYENOORD

APOEL vs. TOTTENHAM

Matchday 2 concludes on Wednesday, with PSG-Bayern Munich headlining a slate that also includes Barcelona traveling to Sporting CP, Atletico Madrid hosting Chelsea, Manchester United visiting CSKA Moscow and Juventus taking on Olympiakos.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters