Chelsea Ace Eden Hazard Builds His Ideal Footballer From Existing Stars & Includes One Odd Choice

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard was asked by a French magazine to help come up with the perfect football player by combining attributes from the best of the best to make one super-human star.

The Belgian has played with and against some of the very best in the game, and is a PFA Player of the Year himself, so his credentials for the task are good. However, when picking the best players for a number of set attributes for for France Football magazine (via the Mirror), the 26-year-old made a few controversial choices.

For finishing, Hazard opted for Barcelona goal-machine Luis Suárez, while Karim Benzema was chosen for his impeccable movement.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Fellow Chelsea star Cesc Fàbregas was chosen for his creative vision, while Spurs' Christian Eriksen got the nod for his exceptional ability at taking set-pieces. For the 'class' category, Barcelona icon Andrés Iniesta was picked by Hazard and Real Madrid superstar and current Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo was favoured for his physicality.





All in all, a fairly safe set of selections from Hazard so far, until he took things up a notch with his next selection.





For heading, Hazard took the rather left field option of Crystal Palace front man Christian Benteke. This choice may be down to the fact that they are international teammates, and admittedly Benteke has a very powerful header.

Roy Hodgson says Christian Benteke has knee ligament damage. Potential replacements include: — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) September 23, 2017

For the final speed category, Hazard rather cheekily picked himself, justifying his choice by claiming: "For my speed, or rather acceleration, it is thanks to my mother, who has a shape that resembles mine.

"She’s a sports teacher, my dad too. I did not even do exercises when I was a kid, that’s also innate. As far as I am concerned, I have this quality of speed over a few metres, not on a long distance.

"After that, I am quickly tired. But for the first five metres, at the start, I am not bad.”