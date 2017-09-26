Soccer

Chelsea Ace Eden Hazard Builds His Ideal Footballer From Existing Stars & Includes One Odd Choice

an hour ago

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard was asked by a French magazine to help come up with the perfect football player by combining attributes from the best of the best to make one super-human star.

The Belgian has played with and against some of the very best in the game, and is a PFA Player of the Year himself, so his credentials for the task are good. However, when picking the best players for a number of set attributes for for France Football magazine (via the Mirror), the 26-year-old made a few controversial choices.

For finishing, Hazard opted for Barcelona goal-machine Luis Suárez, while Karim Benzema was chosen for his impeccable movement.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Fellow Chelsea star Cesc Fàbregas was chosen for his creative vision, while Spurs' Christian Eriksen got the nod for his exceptional ability at taking set-pieces. For the 'class' category, Barcelona icon Andrés Iniesta was picked by Hazard and Real Madrid superstar and current Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo was favoured for his physicality.


All in all, a fairly safe set of selections from Hazard so far, until he took things up a notch with his next selection.


For heading, Hazard took the rather left field option of Crystal Palace front man Christian Benteke. This choice may be down to the fact that they are international teammates, and admittedly Benteke has a very powerful header.

For the final speed category, Hazard rather cheekily picked himself, justifying his choice by claiming: "For my speed, or rather acceleration, it is thanks to my mother, who has a shape that resembles mine.

"She’s a sports teacher, my dad too. I did not even do exercises when I was a kid, that’s also innate. As far as I am concerned, I have this quality of speed over a few metres, not on a long distance.

"After that, I am quickly tired. But for the first five metres, at the start, I am not bad.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters