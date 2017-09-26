Soccer

Croatia Star Ivan Rakitic Reveals His Wife Saved Him From Barcelona Terror Atrocity

an hour ago

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has revealed he almost got caught up in last month's terror attack in Las Ramblas, but was saved by his wife Raquel Mauri.

The world was left saddened once more as a van was driven into pedestrians in Catalonia and 13 people were killed.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The incident prompted Barca to honour the victims three days later at their La Liga opener against Real Betis with one-off shirts that included '#TotsSomBarcelona' in place of the usual player names.

Former Sevilla star Rakitic has revealed to Goal that he was fortunate not to have been present during the time of the attack - the family were due to take a trip to the scene of the atrocity but for a last-minute change of plan and trip to the park as proposed by Raquel.

He said: "During recent terrorist attack in Barcelona I was very close. I went downtown with my family and we prepared to go to that place the attack happened. I wanted to go there but my wife said it was a nice day and to let the kids play in the park outside our house. Thank God I listened to her.

"We were three or four minutes away from going there. And as soon as people heard of the attack, many friends and family started to call me to check how we were."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters