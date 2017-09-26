Soccer

David Wagner Pours Water Over Fans' Claims Huddersfield Town Defender Is Ready for Germany Call-Up

8 minutes ago

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has attempted to calm the excitement surrounding his star defender Christopher Schindler - a player who some fans' have been arguing is good enough to warrant selection for the German international team. The 27-year-old has been superb for his side so far this season, playing a pivotal role in the side's four clean sheets.

Speaking to Sky Sports after their 0-0 draw against Burnley last weekend, Wagner praised the robust defender, but was eager not to let the form go to the player's head, insisting that his form wasn't staggering enough to earn him an unprecedented call-up for his country. Wagner stated:

"No. He has played six Premier League games and six outstanding ones but if the question is about being a German international, I think everyone should calm down.

"They have some proper centre-backs who are at a good age, but we are very happy that we have him. I give him no pressure, he's been outstanding since he arrived and he's such a good character, so we'll give him all the support he needs to continue."


Wagner will be desperate to hang on to the reliable centre-back, who has made the step up from Championship football with aplomb. Given some of the appalling defending on show in the Premier League so far this season, the likes of Liverpool could be among those who could swoop for the talented 27-year-old in the January transfer window.

Before moving to join Huddersfield Town in the Championship in 2016, Schindler had gone about a fairly underwhelming career, playing six seasons for second tier German side 1860 Munich. 

With an expert eye for the German game, Wagner snapped up Schindler for just £1.8m, which has proven to be an absolute bargain of a signing.

