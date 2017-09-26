Everton's New Sleeve Sponsor Insist Rooney Could Be Involved in Next Angry Birds Game

The current gaming hype surrounds the release of FIFA 18, however if reports are to be believed one game could be set to rival the EA franchise in popularity.

Rovio, developers of the popular gaming app Angry Birds, have suggested that England star Wayne Rooney could be set to feature in their next game:

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"We have a history of doing Angry Bird homages of real-life characters so obviously now we are in collaboration (with Everton) we can work together to bring interesting characters and profiles into the games," said Rovio Entertainment's chief marketing officer, Ville Heijari to Goal.com.

"Potentially Wayne Rooney would be involved. It is not just enough that we reach mobile players; we want to reach sports fans, television spectators, so it is a big audience we are going after."





The suggestion by Rovio comes following their recent team-up with Everton, after becoming their shirt sleeve sponsor for the season in recent weeks.

Wayne Rooney could feature in Everton-themed Angry Birds game - but the colour red is proving an issue https://t.co/Dfcp5CUvRM — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 26, 2017

As a result, the Manchester United legend could be drawn up into a spin-off version of the game, something that would certainly be funny for football fans to see.





FIFA 18 is the current craze amongst gaming fans with its release this week, however Wayne Rooney has seen his rating decline steadily over the years, so maybe he could be about to star in a different kind of online franchise.

The Englishman is still one of the best known players in the world after his goal scoring exploits for Manchester United and England over the years. As a result the 31-year-old will attract a global audience to Rovio's game.

Everton are thought to have linked up with Rovio in an effort to increase their appeal to far east markets, however it seems the gaming company could well benefit if Rooney is included in their next game.