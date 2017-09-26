Soccer

FIFA 18 Release Date Details

1:49 | Planet Futbol
What it takes to become a professional gamer in FIFA
Nihal Kolur
2 hours ago

FIFA 18 will be sold worldwide starting Friday, Sept 29. However, for fans who just can't wait, the blockbuster game features a Ronaldo edition and an Icon edition (for $20 more) that are available starting Tuesday. The standard edition will be sold starting at $59.99.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will grace the game's cover for the first time after Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus headlined last year's edition.

New features include varied team styles, presentation improvements, player personalities, enhanced dribbling and upgrades to The Journey.

Read our full review of the game here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters