FIFA 18 will be sold worldwide starting Friday, Sept 29. However, for fans who just can't wait, the blockbuster game features a Ronaldo edition and an Icon edition (for $20 more) that are available starting Tuesday. The standard edition will be sold starting at $59.99.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will grace the game's cover for the first time after Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus headlined last year's edition.

New features include varied team styles, presentation improvements, player personalities, enhanced dribbling and upgrades to The Journey.

