Former Arsenal and England U17 defender Kerrea Gilbert is in court facing charges of raping a 17-year-old girl. The ex-footballer was celebrating a friend's birthday in Bristol, before allegedly sexually assaulting the teenager in a rented property. Gilbert's friend, Nathan Roach-Doctrove, also stands accused of the same crime.

As reported by the Daily Mail, The defendants deny the charges levelled against them. CCTV footage has been obtained to support the case of the prosecution, who claim that the video clearly shows the girl to be in a state of inebriation upon entering the building. The prosecution stated that the 17-year-old had been in a vulnerable state.

A friend had accompanied the girl to the apartment, and the prosecution told Bristol Crown Court of their belief that the men had internment to initiated a group sex session. Gilbert is accused of attempting to rape on of the girls on the sofa, despite the claim that she had not knowingly consented.

Gilbert's friend is then accused of raping the girl in similar circumstances. The teenagers were believed to have then left the building at 5am, at which point they reported the incident to the local police. The trial is currently ongoing.