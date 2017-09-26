Soccer

Garth Crooks Heaps Praise on Watford Defender Claiming a 'Tank' Wouldn't Get Past Him

2 hours ago

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has heaped praise upon Watford City defender Adrian Mariappa, claiming that a 'Chieftan tank' wouldn't have been able to get around the robust defender in the Hornets weekend win over Swansea City.

Writing in his weekly segment, via BBC Sport, Crooks singled the 30-year-old out for special praise, outlining the reasons why he felt the Jamaican international was worthy of a place in his team of the week.

"With the game tightly poised at 1-1 you had to display nerves of steel if you were a defender in either of the Swansea or Watford teams. However, it was Adrian Mariappa who showed the sort of courage that wins matches," he wrote.

"It was Mariappa's block on Tammy Abraham that won Watford the points. The challenge was so emphatic by the Watford defender I don't think a Chieftain tank could have got past him."


The 30-year-old powerful defender recovered well from his side's 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, helping his side to come away from Swansea with a crucial three points last weekend. 


Watford currently sit above Arsenal in sixth place, having surprised many with their positive approach to the Premier League thus far.

After the opening day of the season 2-2 draw against Liverpool, Watford have beaten Southampton, Bournemouth and Swansea City on their march up the table. 

New signing Richarlison has been particularly impressive, and the 20-year-old Brazilian forward scored the winner against Swansea City, showing superb composure in-front of goal.

