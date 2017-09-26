Guardiola Confirms Man City Will Be Without Kompany & Gundogan for Shakhtar Clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will be without Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan for Manchester City's Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

In an interview with the club's official website, Guardiola explained that both senior players would miss the game with Shakhtar Donetsk through injury:

“Vincent is not ready for tomorrow. Ilkay trained yesterday part of the training. Vincent is similar," claimed Guardiola.

“We are going to make a test if he [Mendy] is able to play."

Vincent Kompany's injury prone nature has seemingly raised it's head again, with the Belgian still suffering from an injured calf, picked up on international duty last month.

Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan, who also spent the majority of last season out injured, is suffering from a knee injury picked up in the 1-2 Carabao Cup win over West Brom last week.

Both players, as well as Benjamin Mendy, are back on the training pitch. The game will come too early for the aforementioned pair, however Mendy will face a late fitness test before the game, after he was withdrawn early from the Palace game.

City will be confident they can get another good result in the Champions League, after beating Feyenoord 4-0 last time out. While the Citizens also find themselves unbeaten in their first eight matches of the campaign having scored 27 goals in all competitions.

Nevertheless Guardiola is refusing to allow complacency to set in:

“It is better to be in that position but it's just September, there's a long time, a lot of games still to play,” said Guardiola

“We are more comfortable now. When we play at home we feel we are going to score goals."

"How many chances we create and concede is quite similar to last season. The stability can go down. We have to be careful and work in our habits and our fundamentals. Always we can do better and this is another test.”