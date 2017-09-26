Jamie Carragher Compares to Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata to Former Premier League Icon

Footballer turned pundit Jamie Carragher has described Chelsea's latest front man Álvaro Morata as displaying a playing style similar to former Premier League star Fernando Torres.

Morata has dazzled Chelsea fans since joining the club from Real Madrid in the summer - scoring six goals and contributing two assists in his opening six Premier League matches.

Considering the 24-year-old's first goal in a stunning hat-trick against Stoke City last weekend, on Sky Sports, via Metro, the ex-Liverpool defender argued that the style of play reminded him of a former Anfield great.

Happy for the win, for the goals... Thank you everyone and a special thanks to @CesarAzpi. Happy!! ⚽️😃 pic.twitter.com/X2fvOzTnIi — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) September 23, 2017

"Watching that, it reminded me of Torres, they’re a similar type of build and they both burst past people.

"He could have scored a 25-yarder, but when I see a finish like that I automatically think that’s top class, very few players can produce that skill. That is better than scoring a worldie or an overhead kick – that’s top class."

Chelsea fans may well raise an eyebrow at the comparison, given that Torres' time at the club was generally underwhelming considering his price tag.

After a stunning spell with Liverpool, Torres controversially joined the Blues for £50m in 2011. The Spaniard scored just 20 league goals in 110 appearances for the west London club.

Morata is rapidly becoming a fan favourite at his new club, finally becoming the lead striker after spending last season living in the sizeable shadows of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

The Spanish international has already equaled the total number of league goals scored by Torres in his first full season with Chelsea.