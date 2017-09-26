Soccer

Javier Hernandez Rubbishes Claims Over His Involvement in Ronaldo Earthquake Donation Story

an hour ago

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez has called out a report claiming that Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo donated €1m to the aid the victims of the recent earthquake in Mexico, labelling claims that Ronaldo made contact with the player as a "lie."


A story, which was originally made public by Fox Sports journalist Fernando Schwartz, claimed Ronaldo had contacted Chicharito to discuss how best to use the funds. No confirmation of the donation has come from Ronaldo's camp, however it appears Hernandez is not questioning the legitimacy of the donation - just the part which claimed he was contacted about it.


Hernandez tweeted: "Lie, I have not been contacted. But I hope to help our country in any way!"


The death toll from the earthquake in Mexico has risen above 325, so help is needed. Ronaldo has a strong history of working with charities and making big donations, though the only suggestion of his latest gesture has come from the report.

What Ronaldo has done, however, is show support to one young boy who lost his life after a school was crushed in the earthquake. The boy, named Santiago, was a huge fan of Ronaldo - and his relatives wrote to the Portuguese attacker to inform him of his fandom.

Ronaldo in response posted a picture on Twitter of himself holding a signed Real Madrid shirt with a personalised message on it, captioning the post with: 

"To my no.1 one fan, Santiago. In this moment of pain, I send a huge hug to Santiago’s family and to all the families who have lost their loved ones."

