Liverpool Keeper Reveals Determination to Win No.1 Spot Permanently Ahead of Champions League Clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has admitted he will use Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Spartak Moscow as "a chance to prove himself" and secure the club's permanent number one spot in the long term.

Karius - who is currently playing second fiddle to Simon Mignolet for Premier League games - will start the game in Russia, having been handed the job of first choice Champions League goalkeeper for the coming games by manager Jurgen Klopp.

His performances since joining have not left the club's fanbase convinced, but Karius is determined to win them over.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the game at a press conference, as reported by the Mirror, Karius said: “For us, it is just about performing and showing the manager what we are capable of. I see it as a chance. I didn’t have an easy start last season.

“I had a couple of setbacks, but now I feel good. I see it as a chance to eventually get back into the Premier League. This is a big chance to prove myself and show the manager I am ready.

”I wasn’t 100 per cent ready when I came back from my injury and maybe it was a bit too early. But as a team we didn’t play well for a couple of games. There were a couple of experts who said things but you can’t worry about that stuff.”

Klopp confirmed earlier this week that Karius would be the man between the sticks for the game in Russia, which Liverpool will be looking to win after drawing with Sevilla at home in the first round of fixtures a couple of weeks ago.

The manager said on his goalkeeping situation: “Yes, Loris will start. I am not sure if I have to make a decision like this [the club’s ‘Champions League goalkeeper’]. It’s all about performing.

“That shouldn’t be taken as me saying, ‘You are not performing, you’re out of the goal’. Everyone is allowed to make mistakes or whatever, but it’s about performing in training and the games for all of our goalkeepers.

“He will play tomorrow and we will see, but Simon is the No.1 and that’s the situation.”