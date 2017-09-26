Man Utd Boss José Mourinho Insists Forgotten £30m Summer Signing Has a Role to Play at Club

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has moved to address concerns that £30.7m summer signing Victor Lindelöf is struggling to get a look-in at first team football for his new side. The Swedish defender is yet to make a Premier League start for the Red Devils, but has featured in League Cup and Champions League action for Mourinho's men so far this season.





Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Champions League tie against CSKA Moscow, via Manchester Evening News, Mourinho discussed the role the towering 23-year-old has to play at Old Trafford. The United boss stated:

"Victor will be given time and no pressure for his evolution. He has a very specific position on the pitch and I was saying he needs time, he needs time and he will be given time but also opportunities. Because just time and no opportunities to play then the evolution gets slower.

YES!! Well done guys, 3 points back to Manchester🔴 @ManUtd — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) September 23, 2017

"He needs time, no pressure, but also he needs opportunities. The fact that he played against Basel and then against Burton then in the future he's going to have more opportunities to play. He will prove step by step that he is ready to play."





Mourinho's approach to Lindelöf is strikingly similar to that taken with midfield maestro Henrikh Mkhitaryan last season. The Armenian ace barely featured for United in the early periods of the season, with Mourinho claiming he wasn't quite ready to play the role he wanted in his side. Mkhitaryan is now a key member of the squad, having set up five goals already this season.

The Red Devils have been in superb form so far this season, and currently sit atop the Premier League table alongside Manchester City, with both sides having racked up 15 points. United have conceded just two goals, meaning that Lindelöf may have to wait a while to force himself into the starting XI.