Mario Gotze Confident Heading Into Crucial Real Madrid Champions League Tie

Mario Gotze has been talking at the pre-game press conference, via Football Espana, about his confidence heading into his side's game against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The midfield Borussia Dortmund star has pointed to his side's unbeaten home record against the Spanish champions, as reasoning for his confidence heading into the crucial Champions League clash:

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

“We have had some great games against Real Madrid both at home and away,” said Gotze.

“Madrid have been excellent for the past two seasons but it’s a new campaign and we are also confident because we have enjoyed some really good results."

“Stats won’t help us during the match but we know we are strong at home and want to protect those records.”"





The two clubs have previously met on six occasions at the Westfalenstadion, with Dortmund having never been beat, winning three alongside three draws, including last season’s 2-2 draw in the group stages.

Fewest goals conceded in Europe’s top 5 leagues:



Borussia Dortmund (1)

Inter Milan (2)

Barcelona (2)

Hannover (2)

Man City (2)

Man Utd (2) pic.twitter.com/adG6ta9LSd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 25, 2017

However, the game is a crucial one for Dortmund, after they lost their opening group fixture against Tottenham 3-1 last time out.

With Tottenham expected to beat APOEL and Real Madrid having also swept the Cypriots aside last game, Dortmund could become isolated at the bottom of the group with the Cyprus champions if they were to lose on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Dortmund are in fine form having picked up 16 points from their first six Bundesliga games, while going undefeated and scoring an incredible 19 goals as a team. As a result Gotze already stated after their last victory over Mönchengladbach, that he was confident heading into the game:

"We know it'll be a mammoth task against Real. But we’re playing at home and have always played quite well against Madrid. We're going to prepare well because we know how important this game is. It's definitely an interesting clash, that's for sure," said Gotze to Dortmund's official website.