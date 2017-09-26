Milik Expresses Gratitude to Fans Following ACL Surgery as Napoli Consider Roberto Inglese Recall

September 26, 2017

Napoli are consdering recalling Roberto Inglese from his loan spell at Chievo after Arkadiusz Milik underwent surgery on his knee on Monday.

The Polish striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against SPAL - and will miss approximately five months of the season now as a result.

Unlucky Milik sustained a similar injury last season which saw him miss 21 games, but fortunately this time it is his other knee.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to thank fans for their support at a difficult time: "Thank you for all your messages, it means a lot to me. Now I'm focusing on getting back, keep your fingers crossed."

Milik's absence is forcing the club to consider recalling Inglese, as reported by Calciomercato, who joined Chievo on loan at the start of the season.

The 25-year-old was only signed in the summer from Chievo, but was immediately loaned back to the club, and a clause in his contract says he can be recalled in January if needs be.

The Partenopei are without an out-and-out striker with Milik on the sidelines for the forseeable, and arguably need cover for Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon going forward.

Maurizio Sarri is debating the recall of Inglese over Duvan Zapata, who is also out on loan at Sampdoria, but is unfavoured by the Italian.

