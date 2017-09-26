PHOTO: Aubameyang Shows Off His Lavish New Lamborghini After Super-Charged Start to Season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been showing off his expensive new toy, after enjoying a fantastic start to the season with Borussia Dortmund.

The striker posted a picture on Instagram showing himself sitting on top of his new £150,000, custom Lamborghini:

Starting the week like ... 🚀 #playfree #A⚡ A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

The star striker's caption, matched the outlandish nature of the picture, with the Gabon international simply putting, 'Starting the week like ...  #playfree #A⚡'.





Nevertheless the 28-year-old does deserve to celebrate after having such a fantastic start to the season. The striker has already scored an astounding eight goals in the first six Bundesliga matches this season, for Dortmund meaning Aubameyang leads the scoring charts in Germany

That astounding goal tally from Aubameyang has helped his team pick up 16 points from those first games, while going undefeated and scoring an incredible 19 goals as a team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 6 goals in his last 3 games for Dortmund. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/Cfu4Hh3zKB — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 25, 2017

His most recent hat-trick at the weekend against Borussia Monchengladbach, also helped Borussia Dortmund win 6-1 and move two points clear at the top of the table.

Therefore you can understand why the striker has now decided to treat himself to a custom metallic Lamborghini Murcielago worth a massive £150,000.

It may also be the case that there will be more treats for Aubameyang this season, if he continues his fine form throughout the campaign. The Dortmund star managed 31 league goals last season, with him well on the way to beating that tally this term.

His huge goal tally last season attracted the interest of other European giants, such as Chelsea, Manchester City and AC Milan as well as Chinese teams this summer.

A move never materialised then, however if he continues this form you can be sure he will be linked with a move again this January.