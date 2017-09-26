PHOTO: Watch Ronaldo's Incredible FIFA Evolution From 2004 to 2018 via a Stunning Gif

FIFA 18 finally almost here. For those of you unfortunate enough not to play it via EA's early access, you have just three days left to wait to get your hands on it. Don't worry, we're excited too.

Chief among EA Sports' reasons for picking up this year's edition is cover star Cristiano Ronaldo, and we suspect that his incredible likeness in-game and on the cover will lead to plenty of extra copies being sold in store and online.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Thanks to the guys over at allarsenal.com, an incredible gif has been put together showing how the Real Madrid megastar's face has transformed since his inclusion FIFA 2004 right up to this year's version. It really does require seeing to show how amazing the game's graphics are now, compared to back then, so have a gander:



This gif of Ronaldo's transformation from FIFA 2004 to FIFA 18 is truly remarkable. Gotta laugh at how poorly he was portrayed back then! pic.twitter.com/vOTpm9T0j2 — Tom Power (@thomp1987) September 26, 2017

We thought you'd like it. If you didn't laugh at how poorly Ronaldo was portrayed over a decade ago, though, then shame on you!

All jokes aside, the gif shows how powerful current consoles and computers are to be able to show off the beads of sweat on his face and neck. We genuinely can't wait to get a hold of FIFA 18 the moment it's released.

