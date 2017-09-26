Soccer

PHOTO: Watch Ronaldo's Incredible FIFA Evolution From 2004 to 2018 via a Stunning Gif

26 minutes ago

FIFA 18 finally almost here. For those of you unfortunate enough not to play it via EA's early access, you have just three days left to wait to get your hands on it. Don't worry, we're excited too.

Chief among EA Sports' reasons for picking up this year's edition is cover star Cristiano Ronaldo, and we suspect that his incredible likeness in-game and on the cover will lead to plenty of extra copies being sold in store and online.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Thanks to the guys over at allarsenal.com, an incredible gif has been put together showing how the Real Madrid megastar's face has transformed since his inclusion FIFA 2004 right up to this year's version. It really does require seeing to show how amazing the game's graphics are now, compared to back then, so have a gander:

We thought you'd like it. If you didn't laugh at how poorly Ronaldo was portrayed over a decade ago, though, then shame on you!

All jokes aside, the gif shows how powerful current consoles and computers are to be able to show off the beads of sweat on his face and neck. We genuinely can't wait to get a hold of FIFA 18 the moment it's released.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters