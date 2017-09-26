Real Madrid Reportedly Preparing Swap Deal in January for Tottenham Ace

Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli - the offer could come in as soon as January.

Alli is currently contracted at the London club until 2022 but Real Madrid don't see that as an obstacle. According to the Daily Star, Madrid are ready to offer Mateo Kovacic as part of a swap deal for the England ace.

Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli and will offer Mateo Kovačić in a swap deal. (Source: Don Balon) pic.twitter.com/Tkv0XmK9iW — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 25, 2017

Kovacic is currently a fringe player at Madrid and has only started two games for the Spanish outfit - Luka Modric and Toni Kroos sit above him in the Real ranks.





Real President, Florentino Perez, is keen to build on the current squad available to Zinedine Zidane and rates Alli highly as he tops his transfer wishlist for the upcoming window in January.

Obviously Tottenham are reluctant to sell Alli - regardless of the price - but reports suggest that the England international could be open to a switch across the Atlantic to join the Champions League winners in La Liga.

Also, Alli is looking for new representation following a decision to leave Impact Sports Management - Jorge Mendes, the agent of Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo, is eyeing up the chance to represent the youngster - and also Mino Raiola is happy to add Alli to his workload alongside the likes of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.