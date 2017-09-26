Soccer

Real Madrid Reportedly Preparing Swap Deal in January for Tottenham Ace

an hour ago

Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli - the offer could come in as soon as January.

Alli is currently contracted at the London club until 2022 but Real Madrid don't see that as an obstacle. According to the Daily Star, Madrid are ready to offer Mateo Kovacic as part of a swap deal for the England ace.

Kovacic is currently a fringe player at Madrid and has only started two games for the Spanish outfit - Luka Modric and Toni Kroos sit above him in the Real ranks.


Real President, Florentino Perez, is keen to build on the current squad available to Zinedine Zidane and rates Alli highly as he tops his transfer wishlist for the upcoming window in January.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Obviously Tottenham are reluctant to sell Alli - regardless of the price - but reports suggest that the England international could be open to a switch across the Atlantic to join the Champions League winners in La Liga.

Also, Alli is looking for new representation following a decision to leave Impact Sports Management - Jorge Mendes, the agent of Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo, is eyeing up the chance to represent the youngster - and also Mino Raiola is happy to add Alli to his workload alongside the likes of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters