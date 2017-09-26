Soccer

Report Claims 'Messi' Jibe Could Be Behind Neymar Feud as Cavani Misses Teammate's Birthday Bash

an hour ago

Further reports have surfaced regarding Edinson Cavani's seemingly gradual ousting from the Paris Saint-Germain first-team picture.

The Uruguay international looks to be on the way out of PSG as his public rift with the Brazilian superstar continues. However, it would seem that Cavani's apparent inevitable departure would be all of his own making if a report by Spanish news outlet El Pais is anything to go by.

The paper claims that Cavani made a crack comparing Neymar to his former teammate Lionel Messi, upon his arrival at Parc de Princes following his £200m transfer from Catalunya.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Cavani is alleged to have asked: "And who is this? Do you think you're Messi?" as he greeted the 25-year-old for the first time.

That question will not have gone down well with Neymar, who was reportedly unhappy with living in Messi's shadow at Camp Nou before he made the switch to France.

In further proof that Cavani's time at PSG could soon be at an end, images from the birthday party of club captain Thiago Silva have added further fuel to that fire with the 30-year-old nowhere to be seen.

The photograph did the rounds on social media on Monday after Thiago celebrated his 33rd birthday, and plenty of his PSG team mates were in attendance at the lavish bash.

However, Cavani was notable by his absence. Neymar's fellow compatriots Dani Alves, Lucas Moura and Marquinhos, as well as others such as Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria were present, but last season's top scorer seemingly failed to show.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Neymar and Cavani have been at loggerheads ever since the former landed in the French capital, and their feud spilled out onto the pitch when the pair squabbled over who should take a free kick and penalty during PSG's recent 2-0 win over Lyon.

Both PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and manager Unai Emery have called on the duo to sort the spat out, while Cavani is also believed to have turned down a €1m bonus from his club to allow Neymar to take over as chief spot kick taker.

Cavani could now be on his way out of PSG either in January or next summer if his fractious relationship with Neymar doesn't improve.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters