Report Claims 'Messi' Jibe Could Be Behind Neymar Feud as Cavani Misses Teammate's Birthday Bash

Further reports have surfaced regarding Edinson Cavani's seemingly gradual ousting from the Paris Saint-Germain first-team picture.

The Uruguay international looks to be on the way out of PSG as his public rift with the Brazilian superstar continues. However, it would seem that Cavani's apparent inevitable departure would be all of his own making if a report by Spanish news outlet El Pais is anything to go by.

The paper claims that Cavani made a crack comparing Neymar to his former teammate Lionel Messi, upon his arrival at Parc de Princes following his £200m transfer from Catalunya.

Cavani is alleged to have asked: "And who is this? Do you think you're Messi?" as he greeted the 25-year-old for the first time.

That question will not have gone down well with Neymar, who was reportedly unhappy with living in Messi's shadow at Camp Nou before he made the switch to France.

In further proof that Cavani's time at PSG could soon be at an end, images from the birthday party of club captain Thiago Silva have added further fuel to that fire with the 30-year-old nowhere to be seen.

The photograph did the rounds on social media on Monday after Thiago celebrated his 33rd birthday, and plenty of his PSG team mates were in attendance at the lavish bash.

However, Cavani was notable by his absence. Neymar's fellow compatriots Dani Alves, Lucas Moura and Marquinhos, as well as others such as Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria were present, but last season's top scorer seemingly failed to show.

Neymar and Cavani have been at loggerheads ever since the former landed in the French capital, and their feud spilled out onto the pitch when the pair squabbled over who should take a free kick and penalty during PSG's recent 2-0 win over Lyon.

Both PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and manager Unai Emery have called on the duo to sort the spat out, while Cavani is also believed to have turned down a €1m bonus from his club to allow Neymar to take over as chief spot kick taker.

Cavani could now be on his way out of PSG either in January or next summer if his fractious relationship with Neymar doesn't improve.

