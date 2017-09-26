Spanish Journalist Claims Real Madrid Want Dybala But Move Could Depend on Bale Future

Real Madrid could be lining up a move for Juventus star and rumoured Barcelona target Paulo Dybala, according to reports from Spain.

The rumour, which has being doing the rounds and working Real fans into a morning frenzy, has emanated from OK Diario journalist Eduardo Inda, who was speaking to Spanish TV station El Chiringuito about the Argentine starlet's future.

“Real Madrid is planning to sign Dybala. He is a player with many goals, but is not a nine,” claimed Inda.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Inda also peculated that the hypothetical arrival of Dybala could mean another big name leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.





“The arrival of Dybala would require that maybe a player like Gareth Bale should come out,” he added.

23-year-old Dybala had been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer transfer window, with both looking to bring in more attacking options.

Top scorers in Serie A this season:



🇦🇷 Paulo Dybala (10)

🇮🇹 Ciro Immobile (8)

🇧🇦 Edin Dzeko (6)

🇦🇷 Mauro Icardi (6)

🇧🇪 Dries Mertens (6) pic.twitter.com/PqExWdc9F2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 25, 2017

However a deal for the Argentina international failed to materialise for either club, with Juventus determined to keep hold of a star asset.

Juventus' desire to hold on to Dybala and resist cashing in was borne out by the fact that Dybala has started the Serie A season on fire, scoring 10 goals in just six Serie A games so far.

Gareth Bale, who has been linked with a Premier League move for some time, has struggled to live up to expectations in recent times in Spain, amid injury problems and the rise of Marco Asensio.

However the 28-year-old would be welcomed back with open arms to the Premier League and will surely have a host of potential suitors, none more so than Manchester United who have been regularly linked with the one-time world record transfer holder.