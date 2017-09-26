Swansea City Boss Paul Clement Refuses to Add to Player's Misery After Crucial Error Against Watford

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has expressed his desire not to pile further misery onto the shoulders of midfielder Roque Mesa - the player whose error lead to his side losing at home to Watford in the dying seconds of Saturday's Premier League game. Mesa inadvertently set-up Hornets forward Richarlison, who scored the last minute winner to send the away fans wild.

Speaking in the wake of the 2-1 defeat, via Wales Online, the Swans' boss admitted that Mesa was at fault for the goal, but insisted that he wouldn't be adding to the pain felt by the player - due to a belief that the 28-year-old had already suffered enough from the incident. Clement stated:

"I have not said anything to Roque as an individual, I don't necessarily think that is something that I need to point out.

Warriors of antiquity fought to conquer and defend lands. Warriors of today are those who struggle to change their circumstances #fight pic.twitter.com/NrHyHCgFdc — Roque Mesa (@RoqueM26) September 24, 2017

"It was glaringly obvious to everybody that saw the game, including him. He knows he made a mistake there. But I have to say he played very well the rest of the time he was on. In some cases there is a need to feedback on things, but in others there is no point because it is glaringly obvious."

Swansea have set the unwanted record of losing their first three home games in a campaign for the first team in the history of the club.

The poor run at the Liberty Stadium has seen the side beaten by Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Watford. The Welsh side will have to wait until mid-October for their next home league game - a crucial game against Huddersfield Town.