Soccer

Swansea City Boss Paul Clement Refuses to Add to Player's Misery After Crucial Error Against Watford

an hour ago

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has expressed his desire not to pile further misery onto the shoulders of midfielder Roque Mesa - the player whose error lead to his side losing at home to Watford in the dying seconds of Saturday's Premier League game. Mesa inadvertently set-up Hornets forward Richarlison, who scored the last minute winner to send the away fans wild.

Speaking in the wake of the 2-1 defeat, via Wales Online, the Swans' boss admitted that Mesa was at fault for the goal, but insisted that he wouldn't be adding to the pain felt by the player - due to a belief that the 28-year-old had already suffered enough from the incident. Clement stated:

"I have not said anything to Roque as an individual, I don't necessarily think that is something that I need to point out.

"It was glaringly obvious to everybody that saw the game, including him. He knows he made a mistake there. But I have to say he played very well the rest of the time he was on. In some cases there is a need to feedback on things, but in others there is no point because it is glaringly obvious."

Swansea have set the unwanted record of losing their first three home games in a campaign for the first team in the history of the club. 

The poor run at the Liberty Stadium has seen the side beaten by Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Watford. The Welsh side will have to wait until mid-October for their next home league game - a crucial game against Huddersfield Town.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters