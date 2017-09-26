Tottenham Midfielder Ruled Out of APOEL Champions League Clash Due to Illness

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen will not feature against Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League this week - because he has been struck down by illness.

The 25-year-old, who became the Premier League's top scoring Dane at the weekend with a goal against West ham at the London Stadium, will sit out the game alongside Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele who are both injured, as reported by the Independent.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Spurs are particularly depleted for the match - they will also be missing Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli through suspension. Vertonghen received a second yellow card for a physical challenge on Mario Gotze a couple of weeks ago at Wembley, and Alli is serving his second of a three-match ban following his dismissal against Genk in February.

Mauricio Pochettino is therefore lacking four would-be starters for the game, and will have to field a makeshift side for Tuesday's match.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Harry Winks is expected to get the nod in midfielder alongside Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko, who was highlighted for praise at the weekend on Match of the Day.

Spurs will be desperate for victory in Cyprus knowing they face a far sterner test on matchday three against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are not yet firing on all cyllinders, but by the time that game comes around Spurs could find themselves in trouble, which is why three points against APOEL with a patched-up XI are crucial.

