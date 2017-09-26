Soccer

VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday Boss Looks Like He's Gone Mad in Hilarious Demonstration of 'Value'

17 minutes ago

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal took defeat to bitter rivals Sheffield United well then...

The Owls were beaten 4-2 by the Blades at Hillsborough on Sunday in the Steel City derby, and now sit 10th in the table after nine matches with 13 points on the board.

Speaking after the game to BBC Radio Sheffield via BBC Sport, he offered culpability for the result and said: "Today was not normal. I don't remember the last time we conceded four goals and we made mistakes I had not seen us make.

"I'm the coach and I'm responsible. We need to react fast because we had been doing well before today."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Irritable Carvalhal wasn't done there though, and tried to explain the concept of 'value' with a hilariously delivered metaphor. Reaching for his pocket, he took out a £20 note and asked a journalist how much it was worth.

Not knowing where he was going with it, the journalist answered with 'twenty pounds', before watching Carvalhal screw it up, and then pound it into the desk.

Carvalhal was getting at the notion of something keeping it's value despite taking damage - a metaphor for Wednesday's defeat to United.

Thank goodness he didn't rip it...

