Arsene Wenger Reveals He Doesn't Know Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil's Fitness Levels
Arsene Wenger has confessed that he is unsure about Mesut Ozil's fitness after the German's recent return from injury. The 28-year-old came back as a subsitute on Monday night in Arsenal's 2-0 win over West Brom, after being out for a few weeks with a minor knee issue.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Wenger said about Ozil: “He just came back from a knee problem, and he hasn’t practiced a lot in the last two weeks. I didn’t know really how much he has lost on the fitness front.”
Their win over #WBA moves Arsenal above Huddersfield into seventh. https://t.co/xP9fXk2QRh #AFCWBA pic.twitter.com/goZ8s6nHHh— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 25, 2017
It is unclear whether Ozil will return to the starting line-up, since his absence Arsenal have looked very impressive, particularly in their 0-0 draw away from home against defending champions Chelsea.
Arsenal have a busy week ahead they take on BATE Borisov in the Europa League in Russia on Thursday night. Then on Sunday they play newly promoted Brighton at The Emirates in a Premier League clash.