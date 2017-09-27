Chelsea made the visitors pay in the final touch of the game, after dominating for the majority of the match, as super-sub Michy Batshuayi scored with very few touches of the ball to stun Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Antoine Griezmann scored his side's first competitive goal at the new stadium, dispatching a penalty after a David Luiz mistake. Alvaro Morata then equalised with another header from an Eden Hazard cross, but also missed a number of opportunities to snatch a deserved win. It took divine intervention from Batshuayi to grab a deserved three points, smashing in from a Marcos Alonso cross.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Diego Simeone set his side up to counter attack and they did just that through the majority of the first half, as the Blues started the game in a rampant fashion. Chance after chance went begging for Chelsea as Morata and Hazard tested the goalkeeper on numerous occasions.

The visitors could have been 4-0 up in the first ten minutes, as former Real Madrid star Morata dragged a couple of efforts wide after being put through on goal by the dangerous Hazard.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

As the Premier League champions were gifted room to dictate the first half on a historic night for Los Rojiblancos, playing their first competitive European game at the new Wanda Metropolitano, boss Antonio Conte was animated on the sideline as his side failed to make the hosts pay.

On the ropes for the majority of the first half, Atletico Madrid finally began to make an impact in the final ten minutes. Soaking up the pressure and defending expertly, Los Colchoneros scored the opening goal against the run of play as French talisman Griezmann got the crowd to their feet.

Again at fault after his red card against Arsenal cost a potential three points in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were behind following another mistake by Brazilian defender David Luiz.

The erratic centre back was penalised for a foul Lucas Hernández, tugging his shirt from a Koke corner in the view of the referee. Griezmann made no mistake from the penalty spot, dispatching his penalty down the middle past former Atletico Madrid loanee Thibaut Courtois.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Finishing the first half with their tails up, nearly making Chelsea pay once again, a powerful fizzing effort from Koke forced Courtois into a spilled saved, which should have been finished off by Saúl Ñíguez, but a glorious opportunity to double the lead was wasted.

Starting the same way in the second half, the half time team talk from Conte must have worked as Chelsea were the brighter of the two following the interval. Morata was close once more to breaking the deadlock for the visitors, as an excellent cross from compatriot César Azpilicueta was inches from gifting the striker a free header from six yards out.

That man Morata, back in his home city, sent a glancing header past Oblak from Hazard's cross to equalise just before the hour. #ATLCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 27, 2017

Nigerian winger Victor Moses also got in on the act, testing Atletico Madrid with a snap shot, which was fired just wide of the post.

As Chelsea pushed for an equaliser, with thirty minutes to go the away side finally worked down the La Liga outfit, with the constant threat of Morata finally hitting the back of the net with a glancing front post header. Started off by Luiz, who redeemed his early mistake with an excellent pass to switch the play, Hazard linked up once more with Morata by whipping in a teasing cross.

The Blues were desperately close to a deserved lead in a pretty one sided match, as the goal was at the mercy of Cesc Fabregas, who snatched at an easy set-up from Hazard, much to the dismay of manager Conte, shaking his head in disbelief.

As Atletico battled for a generous point, Morata once more showed his movement off the ball, which caused constant problems throughout the match. As the Spanish international forward ran through on goal from a fantastic Hazard pass, the goal was gaping for the in-form man.

In stoppage time, Chelsea finally found the winning effort, with Batshuayi following up from a right footed Alonso cross after excellent and patient link up play, to shock the hosts and pick up an important three points in a key away Champions League tie.