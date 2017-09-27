Soccer

Brighton Striker Tomer Hemed to Serve 3-Game Ban After Losing Violent Conduct Appeal

an hour ago

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed will serve a three-game ban for violent conduct after the FA rejected an appeal following an alleged stamp on Newcastle player DeAndre Yedlin at the weekend, the club confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.


Hemed, who scored the only goal of the game in a crucial win for the Seagulls, clashed with the American in the closing stages of the contest.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The incident was not seen by match officials at the time and he was later charged retrospectively by the FA. Brighton had appealed on the basis that the contact was accidental.

Manager Chris Hughton said after the game: "My very first impression is there was no intent.

"There has been contact but my first impression is no intent and, knowing the individual, I would say no intent."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

A Brighton player since 2015 when he signed from Almeria in Spain, Israeli international Hemed will now miss upcoming Premier League games against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

He will be eligible to return on 29th October when Brighton face Southampton at home.

