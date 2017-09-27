UCL: PSG Routs Bayern; Chelsea Shocks Atletico; Juventus, Barcelona, Man United All Win
Wednesday's action in the Champions League was one to remember as Kylian Mbappé delivered a fantastic performance for Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old's two assists helped the French club produce an impressive performance against Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes and maintaining a 100% record in the competition.
Meanwhile in Spain, Chelsea snatched a priceless away win against Atletico Madrid as Michy Batshuayi scored in the last seconds of stoppage time to make it 2-1 on the night. Barcelona, Manchester United, Celtic all won away from home and Juventus made it 2-0 against Olympiacos at Allianz Stadium. Elsewhere, FC Basel destroyed Benfica 5-0 as Dimitri Oberlin scored a brace against the Portuguese club. Earlier in the day, Roma only managed to win 2-1 against FK Qarabag; A respectable scoreline for the Azerbaijani newcomers, who lost 6-0 in their opening fixture against Chelsea.
Read up on all the action below.
PSG Devastates Below-Par Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain furthered their unbeaten home record against German opposition in the Champions League to seven consecutive games with a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening.
A game, which saw the visitors hold possession for long periods, featured a number of world-class counter-attacks, with all three goals coming courtesy of pacy breaks and clinical finishing.
An early opener from Dani Alves after superb play from Neymar set the tone for the night, a manner which continued thanks to Edison Cavani's wonder-strike after 30 minutes and continued blistering offence from Kylian Mbappe - whose persistence eventually paved the way for his Brazilian strike-partner to get on the scoresheet midway through the second-half.
PSG already with a goal from Dani Alves #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/xh0Vkji7Z5— Zach (@Zac13_) September 27, 2017
It was the perfect opening for the hosts as Neymar put his mark on proceedings early on by setting up Alves who found himself in acres of space before putting his side ahead.
The world's most expensive player slithered his way past three Bayern defenders before poking a beautifully weighted pass into the path of the right-back, whose seemingly heavy touch suckered goalkeeper Sven Ulreich from his goal-line, ahead of the 34-year-old lashing his attempt home from inside the area before the clock had even ticked past two minutes.
Dani Alves has been directly involved in more Champions League goals (19) than any other defender since 2012/13.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2017
7 goals ⚽️
12 assists 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/icbgHupgh8
After the blistering start the quality of play within the tie took a slight dip, with both sides struggling to retain possession for any meaningful period of time. However, moments after the quarter-hour mark the visitors were denied an equaliser only by a spectacular save from Alphonse Areola, whose fully-outstretched claw was just enough to deny the Javi Martinez's long-range volleyed blockbuster - which was certainly heading for the Frenchman's top right-hand corner.
However, as the half-hour mark passed it was in fact Paris who found the back of the net with a speculative finish, as Cavani netted his 10th goal in as many games thanks to an absolute stunner.
Edinson Cavani is only the 5th player to score in 6 consecutive Champions League games.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2017
R. van Nistelrooy
C. Ronaldo
M. Chamakh
B. Yilmaz pic.twitter.com/DxmXEJG1R2
The Uruguayan was found on the edge of area by Mbappe, following the France international’s smart run in behind the Bayern defence, and the former Olympian did not have think twice before unleashing his effort first time, with the 30-year-old’s side-footed strike flying past the helpless Ulreich to double his side’s lead.
Following the break, the clash continued in the same high-intensity manner as the first-half ended, with chances at both ends inside the opening five minutes.
Bayern were the first to spurn a great opportunity as Martinez was denied yet again, this time cleared off the line by Alves after Areola stood motionless as the Spaniard’s header looked certain to get the Bundesliga side off the mark. But from the resulting counter-attack it was Neymar who should have put the hosts out of sight, however the Brazilian fluffed his lines from 12-yards with only Ulreich to beat after clever one-two play with Mbappe.
However, the former Barcelona attacker only had to wait another 10 minutes before finding the back of the net, with the big-money summer signing capitalising on an absurd piece of skill from Mbappe and indecision in the visitor’s defensive ranks.
Neymar has now been directly involved in 40 goals in 42 Champions League games in his career.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2017
23 goals ⚽️
17 assists 🅰️
Huge involvement. pic.twitter.com/DtabvE18Jo
The 18-year-old wonderkid somehow managed to find a way through the cluster of Bayern defenders on the right-hand side of the area with intricate footwork before attempting to square his pass across the six-yard box. Martinez was able to divert the teenager’s cross away from the path of onrushing attackers, however a lack of authority at the back proved costly as Neymar nipped in front of the centre-back to poke home and put PSG well on their way to securing all three points.
AMAZING GOAL RT RT FAV #PSG #PSGFCB #PSGBayern #PSGBAY #Cavani #Neymar #Alves #Mbappé Mbappe Cavani Alves Neymar Le Bayern pic.twitter.com/90rPXtN3LM— Whoa, Just TakeIEM (@WhoaJustTIEM) September 27, 2017
As the tie ticked on PSG remained comfortable, with the victory seeing PSG now standalone top of Group B with back-to-back fixtures with Anderlecht up next.
Chelsea Snatches a Victory With Last Kick of the Game Against Atletico
Chelsea made the visitors pay in the final touch of the game, after dominating for the majority of the match, as super-sub Michy Batshuayi scored with very few touches of the ball to stun Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano.
Antoine Griezmann scored his side's first competitive goal at the new stadium, dispatching a penalty after a David Luiz mistake. Alvaro Morata then equalised with another header from an Eden Hazard cross, but also missed a number of opportunities to snatch a deserved win. It took divine intervention from Batshuayi to grab a deserved three points, smashing in from a Marcos Alonso cross.
Diego Simeone set his side up to counter attack and they did just that through the majority of the first half, as the Blues started the game in a rampant fashion. Chance after chance went begging for Chelsea as Morata and Hazard tested the goalkeeper on numerous occasions.
The visitors could have been 4-0 up in the first ten minutes, as former Real Madrid star Morata dragged a couple of efforts wide after being put through on goal by the dangerous Hazard.
As the Premier League champions were gifted room to dictate the first half on a historic night for Los Rojiblancos, playing their first competitive European game at the new Wanda Metropolitano, boss Antonio Conte was animated on the sideline as his side failed to make the hosts pay.
On the ropes for the majority of the first half, Atletico Madrid finally began to make an impact in the final ten minutes. Soaking up the pressure and defending expertly, Los Colchoneros scored the opening goal against the run of play as French talisman Griezmann got the crowd to their feet.
Penalty to Atletico. #ATLCHE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 27, 2017
Again at fault after his red card against Arsenal cost a potential three points in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were behind following another mistake by Brazilian defender David Luiz.
The erratic centre back was penalised for a foul Lucas Hernández, tugging his shirt from a Koke corner in the view of the referee. Griezmann made no mistake from the penalty spot, dispatching his penalty down the middle past former Atletico Madrid loanee Thibaut Courtois.
Finishing the first half with their tails up, nearly making Chelsea pay once again, a powerful fizzing effort from Koke forced Courtois into a spilled saved, which should have been finished off by Saúl Ñíguez, but a glorious opportunity to double the lead was wasted.
Starting the same way in the second half, the half time team talk from Conte must have worked as Chelsea were the brighter of the two following the interval. Morata was close once more to breaking the deadlock for the visitors, as an excellent cross from compatriot César Azpilicueta was inches from gifting the striker a free header from six yards out.
That man Morata, back in his home city, sent a glancing header past Oblak from Hazard's cross to equalise just before the hour. #ATLCHE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 27, 2017
Nigerian winger Victor Moses also got in on the act, testing Atletico Madrid with a snap shot, which was fired just wide of the post.
As Chelsea pushed for an equaliser, with thirty minutes to go the away side finally worked down the La Liga outfit, with the constant threat of Morata finally hitting the back of the net with a glancing front post header. Started off by Luiz, who redeemed his early mistake with an excellent pass to switch the play, Hazard linked up once more with Morata by whipping in a teasing cross.
It is 1-1 in Madrid!! #ATLCHE pic.twitter.com/pDvlpRMTTc— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 27, 2017
The Blues were desperately close to a deserved lead in a pretty one sided match, as the goal was at the mercy of Cesc Fabregas, who snatched at an easy set-up from Hazard, much to the dismay of manager Conte, shaking his head in disbelief.
As Atletico battled for a generous point, Morata once more showed his movement off the ball, which caused constant problems throughout the match. As the Spanish international forward ran through on goal from a fantastic Hazard pass, the goal was gaping for the in-form man.
The Batsman! @mbatshuayi 👏👏👏 #ATLCHE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 27, 2017
In stoppage time, Chelsea finally found the winning effort, with Batshuayi following up from a right footed Alonso cross after excellent and patient link up play, to shock the hosts and pick up an important three points in a key away Champions League tie.
Man United's Lukaku and Company Punish Woeful CSKA Moscow
Manchester United romped to an emphatic 4-1 victory over CSKA Moscow in their Champions League Group A clash in Russia.
A Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial-inspired first half saw United go 3-0 up inside 30 minutes at the sold out Arena CSKA, with Mkhitayan topping off a woeful defensive display from the Russian giants in the second half.
Mourinho opted for a change in formation with the 3-4-3, introducing Victor Lindelof into the defence; Daley Blind and stand-in captain Ashley Young on the wings; and Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan either side of Lukaku. It seemed to work wonders for the Mancunians.
CSKA couldn’t have dreamt of a worse start to proceedings with Lukaku - scoring for the seventh game in succession - putting United 1-0 up after just four minutes. Martial, cutting in from the left hand-side, whipped the ball in to the back post for the predatory Lukaku, who effortlessly brushed off his marker and nodded in the opener.
Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United:— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 27, 2017
Games 9
Goals 10
Top scorer in the #UCL this season? 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jlP4ri5ZBI
Moscow nearly had the perfect response just two minutes after the opener, with CSKA right back Golovin knocking the ball down for Dzagoev who let fly from 20 yards out, but De Gea was there to deny the midfielder, superbly tipping the ball around his right post.
With a quarter of the match gone, United looked very comfortable, knocking the ball around with ease and orchestrating chances, one of which they should have buried, with Mkhitaryan hitting Daley Blind’s low ball straight at the feet of goalkeeper Akineev from eight yards.
But United would soon have their second. In a seamlessly ‘nothing’ area, Moscow’s Schennikov needlessly went to ground on the edge of the box, bringing down the lively Mkhitaryan in the process, for the extra official to award the penalty. Martial stepped up and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner with his fifth goal in eight matches.
Golovin managed to work another chance for the Russian’s, and the CSKA fans were in full voice, but it couldn’t prevent United going three up just before the half hour mark. It was Martial and Lukaku again, with the Frenchman managing to work space down the left and putting in a low cross, for Beruzutski - with what should have been an easy clearance - to totally miss the ball and the ever-grateful Lukaku to prod in from close range.
As shambolic as Moscow looked defensively, they showed signs of being an attacking threat, with youngster Chalov forcing De Gea into yet another fine save before the end of the first half.
Following some early second-half pressure from Moscow, Lukaku came close to his hat-trick, sweetly striking a left-footed half-volley on the edge of the area for Akineev to smartly stop and CSKA defender’s managing to clear the rebound.
On the stroke on the 60th minute however, United would have their fourth. Iganshevich gave the ball away for Martial to be played through in behind by Matic. Akineev managed to make the save but Mkhitaryan was on hand to duly accept the tap in before being replaced by Lingard in preparation for the weekend.
The introduction of Marcus Rashford for the fantastic Anthony Martial couldn’t further extend United’s lead, despite Lukaku’s heavy efforts, but the damage had already been done.
CSKA Moscow did manage to bag themselves a late goal thanks to Kuchaev, drilling in a low angled effort from a lovely Golovin pass, but it proved only to be a mere consolation.
A Cagey Night in Lisbon Sees Barcelona Go Top of Group D
Barcelona prevailed on a night where neither team could find their feet going forward. Despite their dominance in possession, Barcelona, nor Lisbon, could really get a hold of the game in what turned out to be a tight, cagey Champions League tie in the Portuguese capital.
Both teams entered the game holding impressive defensive records this season, with the home side conceding just one goal at the Jose Alvalade, and Barcelona having only conceded two goals all season.
This seemed to foreshadow the first half as neither side could break down each other's defensive line. Although Barcelona had the majority of possession, even Lionel Messi failed to break through an impressive first half display from former Barca player Jeremy Mathieu and Sebastian Coates in the centre of defense. The most clear cut chance came when Coates' former Liverpool teamate and fellow countryman Luis Suarez broke through after being slipped in by Messi, only to see his shot saved by Rui Patricio.
Sporting's summer signing from Sampdoria, Bruno Fernandes, had the home side's best chance of the half when he cut inside onto his right foot and forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to dive low to stop the ball from flying in at the near post. Lionel Messi started to show flashes of resplendence, and had a chance late on before the half time whistle, but it was superbly blocked by Fabio Coentrao, who so happens to be on loan from Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid.
However, the second half began very differently, with Barca taking the lead shortly after the break. After Nelson Semedo was unnecessarily fouled on the edge of the box, Lionel Messi had the opportunity to float a ball into the Sporting box. This, rather fortunately, fell to Luis Suarez who's misdirected header ricocheted off Sebastian Coates and trickled into the back of Rui Patricio's net. A scrappy goal, but Barcelona were happy to get themselves in front after a cagey first half.
After a bright start to the second half, it turned out to be much the same as the first, with tight, cagey football characterising the game. Neither side looked threatening, with the most clear cut chance of the game for Sporting falling to Bruno Fernandes, who should've scored after a wonderful set up by Bas Dost, but instead smashed his shot straight at the oncoming Ter Stegen. Barca's man in form Paulinho went clean through late on, but failed to find a way past Patricio, who produced a solid display despite conceding the unfortunate own goal.
📍 Final whistle in Lisbon! 👏👏 ⚽️ #SportingBarça (0-1) 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/zP5wY248rP— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2017
Sporting's frustration was apparent throughout the game, with the referee showing six yellow cards to the home side. With both teams coming into this game with sturdy defensive records, it was always likely to be a circumspect match of football. Sporting did well to keep Barcelona at bay considering they have scored 23 goals in 7 games this season, but ultimately it was the 4-time European champions who prevailed on a night where neither team looked threatening enough to produce a high scoring game.
Juventus beat Olympiakos 3-0 in the other game in group D, which means Sporting remain second on goal difference despite losing on the night.
Underfire Gonzalo Higuain Spares Juventus' Blushes in Turin
Massimiliano Allegri guided his side to a 2-0 victory on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain the game changer for Juventus despite starting the match from the Old Lady's bench.
Olympiacos manager Takis Lemonis was taking charge of the Greek champions for the first time this season, starting his fourth spell in charge of the club on Monday, the club sacking Besnik Hasi following a 3-2 defeat to bitter rivals AEK Athens at the weekend.
Despite allowing Juventus the lion share of possession early in the match, it was Brazilian winger Sebá had the first real opportunity of the game for the visitors. However, the 25-year-old leant back when taking his shot and the ball sailed harmlessly over Gianluigi Buffon's goal.
Paolo Dybala saw two free-kicks in quick succession fail to trouble Silvio Proto in the Olympiacos goal, the Old Lady beginning to become frustrated at the physicality of the game.
Mario Mandžukić and Stefano Sturaro forced Proto into impressive saves late in the first half, with Emmanuel Emenike offering a threat on the counter-attack that Juventus struggled to contain. Dybala was able to test Olympiacos' Belgian keeper before the interval, Björn Engels also fortunate to see a potential own goal denied by the woodwork.
Gonzalo Higuaín was controversially left out of the Juventus starting lineup, however, Allegri turned to his Argentine striker on the hour mark to try and break the deadlock in Turin.
It took less than 10 minutes for the former Napoli striker to find the back of the net for Juventus, allowing the Old Lady to breathe easy. After seeing his left-footed shot blocked well by the Olympiacos defence, Juve's 29-year-old striker reacted quickest and comfortably placed his second attempt beyond the downed Proto.
Juventus then scored a fortuitous second through Mandžukić, although the Croatian striker didn't know too much about it. Higuain thread a lovely ball through for his compatriot Dybala and the 23-year-old's dinked effort was cleared off the line. However, Mandžukić was standing in the way of the defender's clearance and unknowingly turned the ball into the back of the net.
Juventus claimed their first win of the Champions League this season in Turin, leaving Olympiacos rock bottom of the group after the reigning Greek champions lost at Sporting CP a fortnight ago.