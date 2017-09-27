Cristiano Ronaldo Made Champions League History With Brace Against Borussia Dortmund

Setting records, be that on the domestic or European stage, is nothing new for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese winger is widely regarded as the best player in world football and no matter if you're on 'Team Messi' or 'Team Ronaldo', his latest achievement has left fans across the world in awe of his goalscoring ability.

Scoring a brace against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Ronaldo has now scored in 70 Champions League games and becomes the first player ever to reach that landmark.

Having previously set the record at 60 games - which is still yet to be matched - Ronaldo's goals at the Westfalenstadion has taken him 11 games clear of Lionel Messi.

70 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 70 different Champions League matches (excl. qualifiers); more than any other player. Superstar. pic.twitter.com/u6SzM434US — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2017

A graduate of the famous Sporting CP academy, Ronaldo is now an incredible 14 games clear of Real Madrid legend Raúl, whilst also increasing his lead on former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy to 28 matches.

The 32-year-old has now taken his Champions League tally for the season to four goals, having also scored a brace in Madrid's opening group stage game against APOEL Nicosia. The Portuguese winger has scored, when including qualification matches as well, 110 goals in Europe's elite competition and will go down in history as one of the greatest players of all time.

Ronaldo has only recently returned to the Real Madrid squad for domestic football after receiving a ban for pushing the referee in the first leg of Madrid's Super Cup victory over Barcelona.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes in a defeat to Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu and in a 2-1 victory away to Deportivo Alavés, Ronaldo is yet to register a goal or assist in La Liga this season.